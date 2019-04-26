|
|
Tola Peterson
St. George - Our kind and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Tola Artamus Peterson, age 89, passed away April 19, 2019 in Gunnison, Utah. She was born April 25, 1929 in Salina, a daughter of Blix R. Jorgensen and Artamus Sylvia Andreason, but was raised by her grandparents, Peter and Semana Madsen Andreason in Redmond.
She attended schools in Salina and graduated from North Sevier High School.
She married the love of her life, Pericson Peterson June 3, 1947 in Nephi, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple March 19, 1963. He died May 13, 2006.
Tola was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different callings over the years including Relief Society and Primary, but her greatest joy was working with the mutual girls.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Redmond and active in the Senior Citizens. She organized and led the making of a Redmond Cookbook, where the proceeds went to help remodel the Redmond American Legion Hall.
Tola became accomplished in many things over the years, oil painting, quilt making, baking and game playing. She was also a professional seamstress. She loved to play the organ and was an avid reader. She became a professional horseshoe player in her later years. But most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
Tola and Pericson worked and raised their family in Redmond and after retirement, they moved to St. George where they lived for over 20 years and made many new friends and acquaintances. Tola moved back to Sevier County last August to be closer to her family.
Tola is survived by her two daughters: Kola Peterson of Aurora; Fran and Mitch Mickelson of Salina; 16 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; 3 special nieces that she adored: Marella, Betty and Joyce; also a brother and two sisters: Michael and Pam Jorgensen of Salina; Roberta Summer-Miller of New Mexico and April Monday of Washington State.
She is preceded in death by her sweetheart, Pericson Peterson; two sons: Barry Peterson and Kim Peterson; and siblings: Edwin Andreason, Carlile Andreason, Mitchell Andreason, Nada Anderson and J. Richard Jorgensen.
Grave side services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Redmond Cemetery. Friends may call for viewing at the Springer Turner Funeral Home in Salina, Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Redmond Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019