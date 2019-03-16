|
|
Tom Simkins
Panguitch - Thomas Keith Simkins: Tom, Grandpa Tom, Uncle Tom, Tommy, Papa Tom, exited this life Wednesday morning March 13, 2019. He passed peacefully in his sleep at his home north of Panguitch, UT at age 75.
He was born February 1, 1944 in Panguitch to Howard Dalley and Mary Houston Simkins. He was adored by his Grandpa Tommy Ray and Grandma Emma Houston and their children - his beloved Aunties and Uncles. He lived in Circleville with his parents and younger siblings, Bruce Simkins and Liz Daniels. He returned to Panguitch for high school then entered the military in 1964.
Tom married Colleen Henrie in 1966. They moved to Ogden where he finished his Bachelor's degree in Elementary education. They moved home to Panguitch in 1970 with Scott, and the twins Colette and Suzette. Howard and Wayne came a few years later to fill the farm house on River Lane. He and Colleen later divorced.
In 2000 Tom married Roxanna Abner and inherited six more girls: Jennifer, Ivy, Amber, Leslie, Rhonda, and Devon.
Everything he tried his hand at he gave his all and did well. He was an excellent barber. Teacher of the year. T-S Rodeo. Assessor of the year. Entrepreneur extraordinaire. Tradio expert. Dreamer, son, brother, father, grandpa, friend to everyone. He was a man who tried...almost everything — he will be greatly missed.
He is also survived by 30 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Joyce Simkins; step-daughter, Jennifer Abner.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Panguitch 1st Ward Chapel, 550 South 100 West, where friends may call on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 or on Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:30. Burial will be in the Panguitch Cemetery with military honors by the Panguitch American Legion Post #25 and the Utah Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019