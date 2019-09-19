Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Chapel
290 East 1060
South Ivins, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel
290 East 1060
South Ivins, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ivins City Cemetery
200 West 400 North
Ivins, UT
View Map
Resources
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy David Lee Obituary
Tracy David Lee

St. George - Tracy David Lee, 22, joined the angels on September 16, 2019. He was born to Rayna and John in St. George, Utah February 26, 1997.

He is survived by his son Treyton; his father John; his mother Rayna; his stepfather Kenny; his siblings Trista, Riley, Victoria, Kenny, Kiana, Jasmin and Ozzy.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel located at 290 East 1060 South Ivins, UT 84738. The viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 am. Interment will follow at the Ivins City Cemetery 200 West 400 North Ivins UT 84738 under the direction of McMillan Mortuary 435-688-8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
