Travis Bland Wellman
Apple Valley - Southern Utah lost an American original with the passing of Travis Bland Wellman on May 21, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1921 in Fresno California to Charles Dunn Wellman and Edna Blanche Phillips.
He served in the South Pacific in WWII as a medic and also the Korean War. In 2019 he was honored to travel to Washington DC as a member of the "Utah Honor Flight."
After returning from World War II, he married the love of his life, Jean Lorraine Glaisyer. They would be married for 66 years, have three children, and Travis would care for Jean the final five years of her life around- the-clock. He stated many times he never tired once caring for her because she always had such a sweet disposition.
At age 37, Travis and his family joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. That one decision made all the difference, becoming the central focus of his life. It made him a better person in all respects.
As a young man he served with the Civilian Conservation Corps. in California, felling trees and building trails and bridges all over the Northern California. He credited these experiences in building both his physical and mental endurance for demanding work.
Travis was a Dental technician by trade, owned a dental lab, and loved the work combining both artistry and production. Many times he could hardly wait to get to work in the morning despite the long hours.
In the 1980s, he moved from Merced, California to Southern Utah with his wife Jean. There he concentrated on getting healthy by hiking in the clean air of the mountains, eating right, and rigorous training over two decades for the St George marathon. He completed his final marathon at the age of 80 (5 hrs 29 min). Travis ran most of his marathons along side his two sons, whom he shamed into accompanying him. A good time was always had by all!
Travis and Jean served three missions at historical sites for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located throughout Southern Utah. Later in life, attending the temple several times a week became central to his life, especially after Jean's passing in 2011. Doing family related temple work was exceedingly rewarding to Travis.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother Greydon Wellman.
He is survived by sister Marilyn Cressey. He is also survived by his children: Gregory Wellman (Kathy) of Merced, CA; Timothy Wellman (Janice) of Mesquite, NV; Claudia Clair of Seattle, WA. and by his 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Travis Bland Wellman lived a full and rich life. His family will forever be grateful to his Bishop, Ward members, and friends for their loving support. We would also like to acknowledge the caring and compassionate staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for his top-notch care.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Kanab Cemetery 26 North 100 East Kanab, UT 84741. Social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020