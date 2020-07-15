Trinity Leavitt
St. George - St. George Utah Trinity Joan Leavitt Our borrowed Angel passed away at the tender age of 15 on July 9th 2020. She was born January 27th 2005 in Millcreek Utah a short chunky spunky girl who from that moment on kept her family on their toes!
Born to loving mother Billie Downey (Leavitt) and later adopted by her loving father Adam Leavitt at the age of 7 in 2012. Trinity or AKA T lived most her life in Murray Utah, where she attended Grant Elementary and later graduated to Riverview Jr. High where she only completed 7th grade. In May 2018 her family moved to St. George Utah where T would attend Dixie Middle School for all her 8th grade year and she would only finish part of 9th grade there. During her 9th grade year she moved and finished her 9th grade year at Pineview Middle School.
T's interests were her boyfriend Daniel, her Best friend Xyla, her friend Denilson and Marky Mark... these kids were her whole world, she would go nuts if she couldn't see them! She absolutely had a love for her nephew, she adored that little guy, chasing him around and making him giggle and laugh,she would also hang out with her other friends, go swimming, go to the mall, play GTA, wear the same clothes over and over and over again, her favorite outfits were baggy sweats tank tops and hoodies. T was our social butterfly and anywhere we went, She was bound and determined to make a new friend and gain a new number or snap friend. She had a heart of gold, and no matter who you were, she would be your friend and make sure you had a smile on your face.
She is survived by her Mother Billie Leavitt, her Father Adam Leavitt, her 3 brothers Joshua Leavitt, Carson Leavitt and Tristan Leavitt, her nephew Logan Leavitt, along with a whole village of family members.
There will be a viewing at Hughes Mortuary 1037 East 700 South St. George Thursday July 16th 2020 from 5 to 7pm. All wanting to stop by to say their goodbyes are welcome, please also remember that we can only have so many in the building. So please be patient. Thank you.
Graveside services will be held July 25th at 9 am at Tonaquint Cemetery 1777 South Dixie Dr. St. George Utah
