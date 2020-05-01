|
|
Tyrell Robinson
Cedar City - Tyrell Tony Robinson passed away April 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Tyrell was born October 05, 1995 to Tammy Orton and Tony Robinson in St. George, Utah. Tyrell attended and graduated from Cedar City High School. Tyrell was currently working at WECCO and pursuing his dream of being a mechanic. Tyrell was skilled and gifted at fixing cars and electronic devices, he also loved going to Grandpa's farm, riding horses and shooting guns. Tyrell loved his family dearly and was loved by everyone. He accepted and acknowledged everyone as his friend and was very generous with all.
Tyrell will surely be missed by his family and friends. The love for Tyrell is eternal.
Tyrell is survived by his Mother Tammy Sue Ashdown, Father Tony Mitchell Robinson his step parents Fred jr Ashdown, and Kayleen Robinson. He had three brothers; Cameron Phillips, Trever Robinson, Kylen Robinson, and one sister Tina Brown. His Grandparents Steven Orton, Susan Swapp, Mitch and Vyonne Robinson. Great Grandparent Dorraine Orton. With many Ashdown Step siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family with one nephew.
Tyrell was preceded in death by his Uncle T.J. Orton, Suzanna Brown, Hal Orton, Aunt Becky Crosby. Great-grandparents Hugh and Itha Robinson, Hunter and Lela Gibson.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Cedar City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.co
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 1 to May 3, 2020