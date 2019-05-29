|
|
Utahna Smith
Parowan, Utah - Utahna Benson Smith, 94, of Parowan passed away on May 26th, 2019 in Cedar City.
She was born to Edgar Benson and Florence Dalton in Parowan on July 24, 1924, the same day the pioneers settled in Utah, which is how she got her unique name. She graduated from Parowan High School, then moved to California. She then settled back to Parowan. She loves Parowan and visiting the Little Salt Lake where she spent her childhood. She was a great painter and loved her family. She also loved the LDS Church.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Craig) Bentley and brother Joe (Gay) Benson along with her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son's Timothy Edgar, Steven Leon and Silas Earl.
The family of Utahna wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Stonehedge Care Facility, Cedar City, Utah.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 30th, at 1 p.m. at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 29, 2019