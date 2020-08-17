Valerie (Val) Ann Hutchison



A bright light in the lives of many recently passed away on June, 5th, after a courageous fight with many health challenges.



Valerie (Val) Ann Hutchison was born on January 27, 1938 to Willard and Charlotte Janes in Denver, Colorado. She was raised with her two older brothers, Jimmy and Jigger, in Idaho Springs. Growing up in the mountains of Colorado, Val developed a love for outdoor activities, especially downhill skiing. Her other interests included painting, knitting, and making her famous fudge and crab cakes.



After high school, Val attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where she met her first husband, whose work took them all over the country before settling in Fairfax, Virginia. Val was a dedicated mother to their three children: Gary, Stacey, and Mollie. She was also an involved community member wherever she lived and a faithful member of the Episcopalian Church. She received training in speech therapy, and when she found herself a single mother of three teenagers, she worked six days a week to support her family.



She loved working with children at her speech therapy office in Fairfax, which is where she met the love of her life, Marbury Mitchell Hutchison (Hutch). Hutch had a dental practice in the same building, and she happily described "succumb[ing] to his many charms." Their union brought together seven children: Kathy, Ann, Sue, Beth, Gary, Stacey, and Mollie; yielding sixteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Val and Hutch moved down to Callao, Virginia where they lived very happily until Hutch's death in 2009. Over the course of their marriage they had many wonderful adventures together, including running a Ma and Pa dental office for nineteen years. They worked hard not only at their dental practice but in building a home on the river near Callao. They loved their life on the river, fishing and enjoying water sports with friends and family. Their home was a magical oasis that their children and grandchildren adored visiting over the years. Grammy Val would often host what she would call "Camp Crazy," for her grandchildren.



After Hutch's death, Val moved to sunny St. George, Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She missed her Virginia friends dearly, but soon established wonderful friendships in her new home. She made friends wherever she went, with her witty humor, sparkling brown eyes, and cherry-red lipstick. Family and friends felt cherished by her generous, loving nature. She lived a full life and weathered life's hardships with grace and a cheerful attitude, holding fast to her faith that God was by her side through it all. She is dearly missed, but her family feels comforted knowing that she is with her beloved Hutch once again.



There will be a memorial service in St. George in the future.



A memorial service will be held at the Light of Christ Anglican Church in Heathsville, VA on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store