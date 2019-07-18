Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velene Bird Abbott


1930 - 2019
Velene Bird Abbott Obituary
Velene Bird Abbott

St. George - - Velene Bird Abbott passed away on July 14, 2019. Her sweet loving husband Sheldon came to get "his girl" only nine short days after his passing. They were a wonderful example of a loving couple in life and also in death. They were always inseparable and taught everyone they knew the true value of an eternal marriage. Velene and Sheldon both looked forward to being with their son Keith again, and we know what a glorious reunion it must have been. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Velene's full obituary can be viewed at metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 18, 2019
