Verna Thorley Barnhurst
Alpine
- Our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 30 2020. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Hatch, Utah.
Verna was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her children Phillip Reed Thorley (Karen), Burnell Thorley (Toni), Carol Thorley Smith (Randall), Marilyn Thorley Redington (LaMonte) and Christy Barnhurst Adair (Darren), 23 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Phillip Farnsworth Thorley and Elbert William Barnhurst. Also, her parents Joshua Ephraim Dutton and Julia Edna Merrill, daughter Linda Thorley Dawson (Ron, still living,) her 8 brothers and sisters and Grandson Clayton James Smith.
Private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Streaming of service will be available on her obituary page at www.sumortuary.com
. All welcome at the Graveside Service which will follow in the Cedar City Cemetery at 3:00 pm under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.