Violet Hancock



On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Violet Hancock- loving wife, aunt, sister, mother and grandmother - passed away at the age of 85. She was born on July 15, 1935 in Vernal, UT to Elmo and Mary Jane (Winward) Hardy. She married Norman Hancock on April 8, 1955 in Salt Lake City, UT, and they raised two children, Marlene and Todd. Career-wise, she worked at Security Pacific Bank in Brea, CA as a Loan Officer, Bank Manager, and Vice President for 22 years. However, above all else, she found the greatest joy in life came from her family, both those by blood and those within the wider communities that she loved.



Violet loved to travel with her husband to visit family; her favorite hobbies were reading, watching shows like Murder, She Wrote and playing card games. It was not uncommon to catch Violet playing card games or reading Nancy Drew mysteries until three in the morning with her children and grandchildren. Violet knew no strangers and made friends with everyone she met. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will live on through the lessons she taught, stories she told, and sweet memories she will evoke.



Violet was preceded in death by her father, Elmo, her mother, Mary Jane, her husband, Norman, her three siblings (Loma, Lois, and Clayton), and her grandson, Daniel. She will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Marlene (Douglas), and son, Todd (Mary), and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 6 pm at Metcalf Mortuary at 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, UT 84770. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 10 am at The Church. Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 881 South River Rd in St. George, UT. Flowers may be sent to Metcalf Mortuary at 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, UT 84770.









