Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Virgil Widle
Enoch, Utah - Virgil Lynn Widle (Butch), passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1943 in San Fernando, California to Virgil Orr Widle and Margaret Betsy Keiser. He has been a resident of Utah since 1967.

Virgil is survived by his children; Robin (Randy) Garrett, Mary Neilson, Denise Mitchell, Karen Angel, Virgil Orlyn (Heather) Widle, Dustin Byrd, Chris (Tracy) Byrd, Tom (Mindy) Byrd. His sisters Sharron Cooper and Yvonne McMillan, along with 24 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 25, 2019
