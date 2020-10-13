1/2
Virginia Ann Pectol
Virginia Ann Pectol

Hurricane - Virginia (Ginni) Ann Pectol passed away on October 9, 2020. Ginni was born on September 21, 1939. She married Clarence Pectol on September 16, 1962, in Cambridge Massachusetts. They were blessed with three wonderful sons, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Ginni was born and raised in Cambridge Ma. where she attended a Catholic Parochial school. Summers were spent enjoying time at her family's lake cottage, swimming and rowing with her cousins. She also enjoyed roller skating and playing the accordion in her spare time.

After graduating from high school Ginni worked for IBM until she fell in love and married her sweetheart. Clarence brought her back to Southern Utah. They first settled in St. George before making Hurricane their home. Ginni worked for the City of Hurricane for 26 years, first as a finance clerk and then as the court clerk for Judge Carr.

Ginni will be missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband, 3 sons (Mark & Jody, Robert, and Scot & Melinda), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Ginni's siblings Stanley, Steven, Thomas, Mary Ann and John also survive her. She is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Florence Kotowski.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Hurricane Stake Center 677 South 700 West at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Relief Society room. Ginni will be interned at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Str. St. George, UT. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
