Virginia Douglas
Cedar City - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Virginia Elaine Bulloch Douglas, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Virginia was born on July 28, 1945 in Cedar City, Utah to David W. and Elaine Nelson Bulloch. She married her sweetheart Paul Douglas on July 17, 1965. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple on January 15, 1983.
Virginia graduated from Cedar High School in 1963. She worked in banking for many years and for over 20 years as a clerk at the Iron County Justice Court. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life; many of those years spent as a very loved Sunbeam teacher and serving with the Young Women.
Virginia loved to read, and she was a very talented artist who painted many beautiful pictures. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her cinnamon rolls and Mississippi fudge were famous to many. Virginia's most beloved thing in life was her family. She was devoted to them and never happier than when she was spending time with them. She adored her grandchildren and spent many hours caring for them, attending their athletic events and just being the best "Grandma Gin."
Even after Mom lost her vision from the cancer, she continued to bake, keep her home immaculate, fix and host weekly Sunday dinners for her family, and take her beloved German Shepherd, Ebby, for hikes behind her home. She was the strongest, most determined, most courageous person we will ever know, and we are blessed to have her as the center of our family.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Paul, son Travis (Christy), daughter Paula (Ken) Stapley, son Cole (Kimala), 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, all of Cedar City. She is survived by sisters; Barbara (Bert) Roberts of Trinity, Texas, Kay (Spencer) Bowman, Donna (Mel) Clark, and brother Gordon (Gloria) Bulloch all of Cedar City. She was preceded in death by her parents David W. Bulloch and Elaine Nelson Bulloch.
Virginia's family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Terence D. Rhodes for the loving care and friendship he provided Virginia for the past three years. We also want to thank Dr. Chad Anderson at Mt. Eye Institute, David Cowley, Cheryl Bellomo, and all the oncologists and nurses at the Intermountain Cancer Center in Cedar City and St. George who helped treat Virginia. A special thank you to Faelynn Kartchner, with Intermountain Hospice for the kind and compassionate care she gave to Virginia and her family.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Rock Church at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, February 13th, from 9:30 to 10:30, both at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT).
Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020