Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rick's Creek Chapel
1475 North 50 East
Centerville, UT
1935 - 2020
Virginia Jensen Obituary
Virginia Jensen

Bountiful - Virginia Jensen, 84, passed away January 17, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1935 in Laketown, Utah to Francis Carr Williamson and Ramona Weston. She married Kay Robert Jensen on February 11, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jenni (Bart) Spjute and son, Adam (Hendy), Jensen; sisters: Judy Perez and Patti Wittwer. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Jensen and daughter, Leslie Jensen.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rick's Creek Chapel, 1475 North 50 East, Centerville, Utah. Interment will be at a later date in the Tonaquint Gardens, 1851 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

For flowers, please contact Flower Patch in Centerville at 1-801-298-8421

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
