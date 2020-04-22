|
Wallace D. Ewell
St. George, Utah - Wallace D. Ewell was born August 8, 1928 in Salt Lake City to Harold P. Ewell and Bessie C. Larsen. His mother died when he was four and his father later married Rebecca Leamaster. Wallace was the middle of three children between Phyllis (Van der Meyden) and Harold P. Ewell, Jr. Both Phyllis and Hal predeceased Wallace. by the time he was about seven, the family lived in a little town of Oatman, Arizona where Hal Sr. worked in the mines as much as he could. In later years family members told of how for three days they survived on dried peas and chocolate pudding, foodstuffs that they got from the federal government.
Wallace enlisted in the Marine Corps on his seventeenth birthday in 1945, a day that happened to fall between the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. After two years on the baby flattop USS Tarawa, during which he was frequently seasick, he spent two years as a prison guard on Terminal Island near San Pedro, CA.
Perhaps a year after Wallace was discharged, Phyllis introduced him to Gloria Watson Tooker, the widow of an airman who died in the crash of a B-29 in December 1947. Wallace and Gloria were married in the Compton First Ward on December 23, 1950 and the marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. With his marriage to Gloria, Wallace at twenty-two became the stepfather of her son David aged eight. The couple went on to adopt Janette (Thomas), Cynthia and Michael who died in 2015.
Wallace died April 20, 2020 of causes incident to old age. He is survived by Gloria, David, Janette, Cynthia, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020