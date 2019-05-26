|
Walter Oren Hecht
St. George - On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Walter Oren Hecht, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Walter was born on March 10, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois to Walter and Luella Hecht. He married Sharen Brown on May 1, 1976 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.
Walter is survived by his wife Sharen, his son Walter R. Hecht of Ventura, California and his sister Margerite Hecht of Santa Barbara, California.
Walter enjoyed painting, reading, and writing for his blog. He was a collector of many things, including chess sets. He was particularly passionate about his book collection.
The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Lin, Oncologist, and the Dixie Regional Hospital staff. They would also like to especially thank Intermountain Hospice Care for the help and compassion which they gave to Walter and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Intermountain Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019