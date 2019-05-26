Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Hecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Oren Hecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Oren Hecht Obituary
Walter Oren Hecht

St. George - On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Walter Oren Hecht, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Walter was born on March 10, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois to Walter and Luella Hecht. He married Sharen Brown on May 1, 1976 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Walter is survived by his wife Sharen, his son Walter R. Hecht of Ventura, California and his sister Margerite Hecht of Santa Barbara, California.

Walter enjoyed painting, reading, and writing for his blog. He was a collector of many things, including chess sets. He was particularly passionate about his book collection.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Lin, Oncologist, and the Dixie Regional Hospital staff. They would also like to especially thank Intermountain Hospice Care for the help and compassion which they gave to Walter and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Intermountain Hospice would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now