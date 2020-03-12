|
Waltina Mae (Wally) Smith
Cedar City, Utah - Waltina Mae Smith (Wally), age 83 passed away on March 10, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on March 1, 1937 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Olaf Walter and Violet Mae Sneddon Nelson, and grew up in Cedar City, Utah. She married Gary Arvil Smith on March 8, 1955.
Wally enjoyed being a homemaker and served as the school crossing guard at North Elementary. She loved gardening, fishing, embroidery, camping and hunting. She is a long-standing Elks Lodge member and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Loved her grandkids and enjoyed when they came to visit at Brookdale Assisted Living. And she loved to go to Milts for shrimp. Wally and Gary made a great dancing team. She lived life to the fullest until her body gave out.
She is survived by her children; Linda Sue (Michael) Peterson of Fort Mill, SC, Michael Gary (Melanie) Smith of Cedar City, UT, Sharon Louise (Bob) Riley of Fruita, CO, Steven Arvil (Sandy) Smith of Cedar City, UT, and Ryan Glade Smith of Cedar City, UT. Her sister Prestina Mosdell along with 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Arvil Smith, her parents Olaf and Violet Nelson, her sisters, Barbara, Shirley, Ramona, Marjory and June, and her grandson Yonne Michael Peterson.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, UT. Followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Special thanks to Brookdale staff and Intermountain Hospice staff.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020