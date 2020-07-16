1/1
Wanda Sue Grantham Stayrook
Wanda Sue Grantham Stayrook

Washington, Utah - Wanda Sue (Grantham) Stayrook was born to Jack and Edith Grantham on September 29, 1938 in Higley Arizona. She was a sister to Deloris and Jack (Marie) Grantham. Sue was raised in Imperial Valley, California and Jacumba, California and graduated from Mt. Empire High School. After high school, Sue moved to San Diego, California where she met and married her first husband. Together they had two daughters, Sabrina and Shelleen (Jim).

In 1970, Sue married the love of her life, Max Stayrook. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past January. Their marriage brought her two step-daughters, Susie (John) and Doris (Bob), and on step-son, Jess.

Sue retired from the County of San Diego after 28 years, where she worked as Superior Court Clerk. In 2004, Sue and Max moved to Bountiful, Utah where the resided for 10 years. In 2014 they made the move to Washington, Utah. Sue was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a woman of many talents. She was artistic and had amazing sewing, cake decorating, painting, and cooking skills.

Along with her beloved husband and children, she will be deeply missed by her 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as "Nana". We are all better people for knowing her. Her example gave us a strong foundation upon which to grow. We are so grateful the Lord made us a family.

The family would like to thank Torrie from Sun Tree Hospice for genuine love, support, and guidance. She was our angel of the moment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Susan G. Koman Foundation fight for Breast Cancer.

Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
