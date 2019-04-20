|
Ward Holt
ENTERPRISE - Ward Talbot Holt, loving husband, father, son, and friend to all, passed away on April 18, 2019 after a valiant 2 year battle with cancer surrounded by his family.
Ward was born October 22, 1981, the 8th of 12 children to Anice Talbot and Joseph W. Holt. He was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, but for his entire life, he wanted to be a farmer in Enterprise, Utah like generations of Holt men before him. So when he was set up on a blind date with a girl from Enterprise, he started to see his dream come true. After almost 3 years of chasing her, one of the happiest days of his life was on September 23, 2006 when Randi Hunt agreed to be his wife. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George LDS Temple. They made their home in Enterprise, Utah and began their lives together where they were both happy. They are the proud parents of two boys and two girls.
Ward Talbot Holt was preceded in death by his mother, Anice T. Holt, a brother, Lee T. Holt, and three nephews. He is survived by his wife Randi Hunt Holt, children Braiden Holt, Hadlee Holt, Whitlee Holt and Heston Holt, father Joseph W. Holt and siblings Trevor (Angi) Holt, Alan (Lianne) Holt, Kyle (Cari) Holt, Justin (Lydia) Holt, Mrs. Lee (Melissa) Holt, Bradley (LaVona) Holt, Hilary Myrick, Kevin (Vanessa) Holt, Neal (Sydney) Holt, Megan (Chris) Miller, and Mitchell Holt and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Enterprise Stake Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00pm with a viewing prior from 9:00am-11:30am at the Enterprise Stake Center. Interment will take place following funeral services at the Holt Family Cemetery, Enterprise, UT.
In lieu of flowers, there is an account set up at Zions Bank, under the name of Ward and Randi Holt.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 435-674-5000
See www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019