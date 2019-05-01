|
Warren Robert (Bob) Riggs
St. George - Warren Robert (Bob) Riggs, 89, passed away April 26, 2019 at his home in St. George, Utah. He was born July 3, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Elbert and Fleta Riggs.
Bob and Bonnie were married August 16, 1991 but were together a total of 34 wonderful years. Bob was the loving father to 5 children with his first wife Patricia Riggs - Linda (Jerry) Knight, Deborah Schirmbeck, Michael Riggs, Steven (Ann) Riggs and Thomas (Sue) Riggs. He was grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Bob had 4 siblings predeceased - sisters Ruth Madsen, Roberta Kanzler and brothers William Riggs and Charles Riggs.
Bob served in the United States Army before attending college. He retired after 40 plus years as a cement finisher and moved to St. George where he and Bonnie enjoyed many years of travel and adventure.
Per Bob's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate donations to Special Olympics, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or a charity of your choosing.
Per Bob's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate donations to Special Olympics, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or a charity of your choosing.
