Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Wayne Stanworth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Parowan 1st and 2nd Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Parowan 1st and 2nd Ward Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Stanworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Otto Stanworth


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Otto Stanworth

Washington, Utah - Wayne Otto Stanworth returned home to his Heavenly Father on 3/23/19 at the age of 91 surrounded by his family, taking his last breath holding his only grandson's hand. Wayne was born June 12, 1927 to James Otto Stanworth and Reeta Stratton in Hurricane, Utah. Wayne married LaJuana Orton in the St. George LDS Temple Nov 18, 1949. Mr. Stanworth served in the Army for 1.5 years on the SS Monterey transporting troops and war brides as an entertainment specialist. Wayne returned home to work for Utah International for 32 years and later worked for Evans Trucking until retirement. Wayne was an active member of the LDS church and enjoyed many callings in the church. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, especially raising a garden, and maintaining his home. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping and always owned a travel trailer in which he took his family on several wonderful vacations each year. In later years he found joy in his grandson Tyler and Wife Morgan, Dylan and Holland his great grandchildren whom he adored. Wayne was a hard worker, industrious and a good provider.

Wayne is survived by his children Kevin Wayne Stanworth of Hurricane Utah, Tonya (Craig) Winona of St. George Utah, Teresa (Siegfried) Riemhofer of Hurricane Utah. Survived by one grandson Tyler Wayne (Morgan) Winona, Great Grandchildren Dylan Robert Winona and Holland Winona of St. George, Utah.

Wayne is preceded in death his wife LaJuana, and daughter Glenda. His brother Lynn Stanworth sister Myrna Olds, sister Janice Nielson. The Family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Advanced Rehab, Autumn Park Assisted Living and Hospice for the wonderful care given to our Father and Grandfather.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm the Parowan 1st and 2nd Ward Chapel A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:00 and 12:30 at the Church. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now