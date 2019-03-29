|
Wayne Otto Stanworth
Washington, Utah - Wayne Otto Stanworth returned home to his Heavenly Father on 3/23/19 at the age of 91 surrounded by his family, taking his last breath holding his only grandson's hand. Wayne was born June 12, 1927 to James Otto Stanworth and Reeta Stratton in Hurricane, Utah. Wayne married LaJuana Orton in the St. George LDS Temple Nov 18, 1949. Mr. Stanworth served in the Army for 1.5 years on the SS Monterey transporting troops and war brides as an entertainment specialist. Wayne returned home to work for Utah International for 32 years and later worked for Evans Trucking until retirement. Wayne was an active member of the LDS church and enjoyed many callings in the church. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, especially raising a garden, and maintaining his home. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping and always owned a travel trailer in which he took his family on several wonderful vacations each year. In later years he found joy in his grandson Tyler and Wife Morgan, Dylan and Holland his great grandchildren whom he adored. Wayne was a hard worker, industrious and a good provider.
Wayne is survived by his children Kevin Wayne Stanworth of Hurricane Utah, Tonya (Craig) Winona of St. George Utah, Teresa (Siegfried) Riemhofer of Hurricane Utah. Survived by one grandson Tyler Wayne (Morgan) Winona, Great Grandchildren Dylan Robert Winona and Holland Winona of St. George, Utah.
Wayne is preceded in death his wife LaJuana, and daughter Glenda. His brother Lynn Stanworth sister Myrna Olds, sister Janice Nielson. The Family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Advanced Rehab, Autumn Park Assisted Living and Hospice for the wonderful care given to our Father and Grandfather.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm the Parowan 1st and 2nd Ward Chapel A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:00 and 12:30 at the Church. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019