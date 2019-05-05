|
Wayne R. Liston Jr.
St. George, Utah - Wayne R. Liston Jr. was born on December 28, 1960, and died on May 2, 2019, after a 2-year hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a devoted son to his parents, Wayne and Merilyn Liston, and a beloved younger brother to his sisters, Lorraine, Janine and Melodee.
He was born and raised in Whittier, California, he quickly developed a love for the beach and mountains, and enjoyed surfing and skiing throughout his life. He later got into motorcycling and biking. A meticulous craftsman, he enjoyed tinkering with his cars, bikes and building his own custom motorcycle.
He moved to St. George, Utah in 1992 and enjoyed all the outdoor sports opportunities, especially kayaking, long bike rides, windsurfing and racing his motorcycle through the Virgin River Gorge. His favorite windsurfing spot was Outer Banks, North Carolina, and he was blessed with one last great adventure while in remission.
Wayne was a rock music enthusiast and loved playing his guitars, a talent that he can hopefully use to hook-up with a great band in heaven. He was a graduate of Brigham Young University. He served a mission in Peru for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a wonderful son and brother, a great friend, and a fun-loving guy with a keen sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his parents, sisters, brother-in-law Don Johnson, and many wonderful friends. He has been welcomed to heaven by his nephew, Chris, his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ruth and the Intermountain Home Health and Hospice team for their care and kindness. Also thanks to the Dixie Regional Medical Center Surgical floor staff for their wonderful care and support.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 2 pm at Tonaquint Cemetery. In remembrance and celebration of this wonderful man, go outside, feel the sun on your face and do something fun. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 5, 2019