Wendy Clove
Cedar City - Wendy Ward Wood Clove, 67, unexpectedly left this mortal existence Sunday morning, August 9th, 2020, and was welcomed home to a joyful reunion and the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, her Savior Jesus Christ, her sister, her brother and her Mom and Dad. Wendy was born October 1st, 1952 the third child of Lloyd Clark Ward and Ruth Knell. She was born in Cedar City, Utah and was raised in her early years in Newcastle prior to moving to Cedar City where she spent the rest of her childhood. Wendy attended Westminster College in Salt City where she rode her motorcycle and embraced the hippie lifestyle all while working to receive her bachelor's degree in Nursing. She passionately served as a school nurse for Iron County for over 25 years.
When you think of Wendy, one word comes to mind: caregiver. Her vocation was as a nurse, but her career path was more than a choice, it was her calling. Wendy was naturally drawn to those who needed her and who benefitted from her love, friendship, compassion and care. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend, she never failed to be readily at hand during the best times, and the worst, never wavering in her commitment to those she loved. Wendy could always be counted on to be calm, pensive, and thorough: her advice and opinions were sought often, not only in medical matters, but in the business of life. Her guidance was sometimes compassionate and soothing, and sometimes matter of fact and blunt, yet always, always underpinned with genuine love, concern and support.
Her beauty and charisma could have made her destined for Hollywood, but small-town roots run deep. Her true love of ranch life, family, and small joys were evidenced in her happiness spending time among nature and the cattle, family swimming trips to Veyo, hikes and concerts in Zion, mountain biking on the mountain, Salt Lake City shopping sprees, or simply snuggled on the couch with her girls and her dogs. Her greatest love in life was being a mother and grandmother. Her love extended beyond her own girls, to include their friends as well, treating everyone like family with open arms and a listening ear. That love was reciprocated by the countless and dear friends of all generations she made and kept throughout her life.
Wendy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings in the church, but her favorite calling was serving the wonderful people of the Tribal Branch in Cedar City. She loves the Lord and has a firm belief in the plan of salvation. She also loved her pioneer heritage and had a strong respect for their sacrifice and hard work, something she strived to emulate each day. Wendy was also a free spirit who loved rock and roll music, art, and the beauty of the earth. You would often find her decked out in her favorite tie-dye shirt and dangly earrings jamming out to Neil Young or the Stones. She especially loved the red rocks of Zion, a beautiful sunset, and the smell of sage brush after a rain.
She married McRay Wood in Cedar City on September 9th, 1976. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Robyn Judd (Jordan), South Weber, UT; and Kaitlin Milne (Brian), South Weber, UT. Following McRay's death, Wendy married Randy Clove on July 2nd, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They resided in Cedar City. She loved spending time out in the mountains with Randy and their sweet Australian shepherd Viv. Wendy had three granddaughters and two grandsons, whom she loved with all of her heart. Over the last six years she also enjoyed getting to know Randy's 6 kids and 18 grandkids.
Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Carlson; and her brother, Don Lloyd. Viewings will be held on Friday, August 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 15th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 North 300 West Cedar City, Utah). Interment will be in the Cedar City cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. In lieu of tears, roll down your windows, put on your sunglasses, crank up your favorite rock and roll song, feel the wind in your hair, and smile and dance just like Wendy would. Online remembrances can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
