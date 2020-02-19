|
Wesely Bruce Lang
Hurricane - Wesley Bruce Lang, 67, died February 14, 2020 in Hurricane, Utah. He was born April 3, 1952 in Maywood, California to Ray and Annabelle Lang. He married Cynthia Kay Barnum on May 5, 1994 in the St. George LDS Temple.
He was raised near Los Angeles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved to fish off the pier. He was an avid bowler. He loved the history of WWI and WWII planes. He had extensive collection of these fighter plane models he put together. With books he had, he would make these models more authentic to him. He was a metal machinist and worked on metal lath. He's had many jobs, but loved his last job he had as a Floral Designer with his wife.
Wesley is survived by his wife Cynthia and their 5 children: Sarah of Hurricane, Phillip of Hurricane, Paul & Hillary (Radcliff) with their granddaughter Harley of South Dakota, Lucas & Amanda (Jackson) of St. George, and Jacob of Hurricane; his sister Geraldine Fodran of Cedar City and his brother Elden of California.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00am at the Hurricane 22nd Ward LDS Chapel located at 642 North 2850 West, Hurricane, Utah 84737. A view will be prior to services from 9:30-10:45am at the same location. Interment is at the Hurricane Utah City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020