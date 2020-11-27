Wesley Clair Hunt
Enterprise - Wesley Clair Hunt, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife and five children from causes incident to age on November 25, 2020. He was born May 28, 1934 in Enterprise, Utah, the oldest child of Clair and Madge Alger Hunt. He married Clara Jane Staheli on November 15, 1952 in the St. George Temple. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Together they have five children: LaNeta, Jerald Wesley, Clairene, Eldon Ray and Raquel. They have 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Wesley spent his first 14 years living on a large cattle ranch with his family in King City, California. After that, his family moved back to Enterprise where he spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1952. Because of his love of farming, Wes and Jane purchased a farm out in the valley soon after they were married where they raised hay, potatoes, grain, and KIDS. They later had a small dairy which kept them busy milking cows twice a day which served many in the community with fresh cows' milk. During this time along with the farm and dairy, he was also the custodian of the church for 32 years. He was a very hard-working man, and he taught his children the principle of hard work. Wes was a very kind and patient man; his kids say he was also a good listener. He was a perfectionist in everything he did, he also was a builder and was the Building Inspector for the City of Enterprise for many years. He loved to go camping, hunting and "deer camp" was always a favorite time for him. He loved to travel and was able to go to many interesting places, some of his favorites were The Church History Sites, Branson, MO, Quartzsite, AZ and visiting relatives in Northern CA, and family members in other areas.
Wes was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life including Executive Secretary with three different Bishoprics, he served in the Boy Scouts for many years, was on the High Council for five years and High Priest Group Leader.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane; his five children: LaNeta (Steve) Chadburn, Jerald (Mary) Hunt, Eldon (Diane) Hunt, Clairene (Steven) Twitchell all of Enterprise and Raquel (Mike) Randall of Hurricane, Utah; and his sister, Judy Burton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Madge Hunt; brother, Normand Hunt; sister, Mary Emma Webb; brother-in-law, Frank Burton; grandson-in-law, Ward Holt; and great-granddaughter, Cammie Curtis.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Stake Center located at 80 South Center Street. Visitations will be held in the Relief Society Room on Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Enterprise City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice for their special care the last few days and Dr. Colten Bracken for his assistance and advice in making him comfortable so we could keep him at home with his family. We would like to give a very special thanks to LaNeta and Steve Chadburn for the countless hours they have spent taking care of Dad, the many, many trips to doctor appointments, fun trips in general, trips to the mountains, and just spending time with him. We would like to thank Metcalf Mortuary for their compassionate care of our husband and father.
