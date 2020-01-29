Services
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT
435-986-2085
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Ian Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Ian Sullivan Obituary
Wesley Ian Sullivan

St. George, UT - Wesley Ian Sullivan, 24, passed away, January 28, 2020, in St. George, UT. Ian was born August 9, 1995, in Shelby, Ohio to Wesley Kim Sullivan and Gretchen Goulding Roundy.

Ian was raised in St. George, UT. He was a member of the LDS Church. He was an avid reader and had a love for European history, and was a fierce debater. Ian was a student at Weber State University.

He is survived by: his mother Gretchen (Brent) Roundy; sister's Kathleen Sullivan, Megan (Andrew) Lee, and Ava Roundy; brothers Cody Sullivan, Byron Roundy, and Shaun (Lindsey) Sullivan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -