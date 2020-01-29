|
Wesley Ian Sullivan
St. George, UT - Wesley Ian Sullivan, 24, passed away, January 28, 2020, in St. George, UT. Ian was born August 9, 1995, in Shelby, Ohio to Wesley Kim Sullivan and Gretchen Goulding Roundy.
Ian was raised in St. George, UT. He was a member of the LDS Church. He was an avid reader and had a love for European history, and was a fierce debater. Ian was a student at Weber State University.
He is survived by: his mother Gretchen (Brent) Roundy; sister's Kathleen Sullivan, Megan (Andrew) Lee, and Ava Roundy; brothers Cody Sullivan, Byron Roundy, and Shaun (Lindsey) Sullivan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020