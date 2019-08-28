Services
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Koosharem Band of Paiutes Tribal Building
Kaibab Village, Arizona - Weston Henry Timican passed away at the age of 33 years old late Saturday evening on August 24th. He was born November 3, 1985 to Ganaver Timican & Anthony Frye.

Weston was always known for his love of art, which first lead him to be creative on a skateboard and eventually to the love of a tattoo gun. When he wasn't enjoying his passion on paper, a board or someone's skin, Weston was as much known for the love and joy he brought to his family and friends.

Weston is preceded in death by his father Anthony Drye; Grandparents: Henry & Henrietta (Tonegates) Timican, Ramona (Drye) Bushhead, Willis & Julia (Timican) Mayo, Great grandfather Alfred Drye and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

He is survived by his mother Ganaver

Timican; his four children: Tayla Wilma Mae Chee Timican, Tailyn Rochelle Faith Chee Timican, Boston Rae Elliott Mahkewa, Layla Goldie Eloise Timican & siblings: sisters Shawntel Timican (Jonas Lopez Jr) & Dahlia Joy Torgerson (Tarik Dzankovic), brothers Justin Drye, Joseph Sabaquint Pikyavit and Asincion Esquerrq Hill & Grandfather Standford Littleman.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Koosharem Band of Paiutes Tribal Building, with an all-night sing to follow. Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
