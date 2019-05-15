Wildon J. "Bill" Carter



St. George - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Grandfather, Wildon "Bill" Jenkins Carter, 91. Bill slipped away, peacefully, in the late hours of May 10, 2019 in St. George, Utah, after a long battle with dementia. He was born November 23, 1927 in Minersville, Utah to Horace Lightner and Maggie Frances LeFevre Carter.



Bill leaves behind a strong legacy of family and love. He is survived by his children: Danny (Trudy) Carter of Salt Lake City, UT, Kathy (Rick) Roche of St. George, UT, Frank (Susie) Carter of St. George, UT, Nancy (David) Theobald of Toquerville, UT; sister, Barbara Joy Granger of La Habra, CA; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Carter; son, Paul Carter; his parents and ten siblings.



The family would like to thank the amazing hospice team at Community Nursing Service for the compassionate and dedicated service they provide Bill, during his final days.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held at the mortuary, Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, prior to services at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2019