St. George - William (Bill) P Burrows, loving father, passed away recently in his St George home at the age of 69. Bill was preceded in death by his brother and father James and Phil Burrows and his grandson William P Palmer. Bill is survived by his mother Lamola Howell, sons Merrill and Bill Burrows and his daughters Rachelle Palmer, and Nancy Carter, his grandchildren, Macy, Hyatt, Hanya, Marclen, Mishai, Colin and Samara Burrows, Emallee and Elizabeth Christiansen, Isabelle and Charlie Palmer and great grandson Ziyhier Burrows. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill loved playing guitar, fishing, camping and his family. He will be forever missed by those who knew him. A memorial service for Bill will be held May 29, 2020, 4pm at Hughes Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020
