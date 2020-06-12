William Clyde Richardson



Reno - 1927~2020



Bill was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 31, 1927. He passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Reno Nevada where he has resided for the past several years.



Bill had a love of horses which he bred and showed them in Utah and California. He enjoyed many years living in his cabin at Panguitch Lake with his wife Marlene and loved having family get togethers where everyone enjoyed hikes, game playing and roasting smores around the fire pit. Hunting for deer near the cabin with his sons was a favorite activity. He later moved to Washington, Utah until Marlene's passing.



Bill is survived by his children Sharolyn (Brian) Kane, Karolee (Michael) Forsling, James (Tammy) Richardson, Jerilee (Kim) Adams, Ron (Suzy) Brown. He is proceeded in death by his wife Marlene.



Graveside services will be held June 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah











