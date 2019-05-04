|
|
William D. Nuttall
- - 1931 ~ 2019
William Don Nuttall, 87, died April 29, 2019. He was born September 14, 1931, to Dennis Don Nuttall and Mary Esther Wixom.
He is survived by his wife, Cuba; children David (Tammy), Michael (Brenda), Gail, Karen, Myste, Forest, Jeff Roberts (Eleni) and Pennie Roberts Hale (Calvin); 27 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Jean Kotter (Robert). He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 children, Donna Jean and Richard Dean.
Services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Sunday, May 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. and again prior to services from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 4, 2019