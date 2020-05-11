|
|
William "Bill" Darley
Cedar City - Cedar City, Utah - William (Bill) Fredrick Darley Jr., 95, passed away Thursday April 30th, 2020. Bill grew up in Idaho and lived on a farming community. The family moved to California in 1942 to try dairy farming. During WWII Bill served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. After WWII Bill studied electrical engineering for two years at UC Berkley. He served a mission for the Latter Day Saint church in the northwestern states from 1948 to 1950. When he returned home to California he married Gloria Cecilia McGinty and raised a family in Anderson California. Bill loved the Lord, his family and his fellowman. His life was a life of service and he touched many lives. He will be missed. Bill is survived by 2 sisters, 5 children, 31 Grandchildren, 58 G grandchildren & 2 GG grandchildren. Funeral services by Hughes Mortuary will be at the graveside in the Parowan Cemetery on Saturday 5/16/2020 at 2:00 PM. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 11 to May 15, 2020