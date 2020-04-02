Services
Cremation Center of Southern Utah
1316 S. 400 E.
St. George, UT 84790
(435) 986-9100
Resources
1924 - 2020
With a saddened heart I have to say goodbye for now to my dad. He passed away at his home in St. George, UT, on March 30, 2020. He was born May 21, 1924 in Pender, Nebraska to William Joseph and Letty Pearle Caroline Oxford Bumpus. He lived a long life of 95 years and traveled to many places in his life. He enjoyed this life with family and friends along his journey.

He was very witty and a prankster and loved to talk to people. He was a WWII Veteran and served in the Army Air Corps. He was a building contractor by trade. He loved fast cars, he built many and loved to race them in his day.

I am blessed and very thankful to have been here in his journey. Rest in peace, I will miss you dad, with all my heart.

He is survived by his: daughter, Shelley Renwick; granddaughter Kerri Almaraz; Great-grandsons Dylan and Maddox Almaraz; a sister Donna Cumings; and many close friends.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Cremation Center of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
