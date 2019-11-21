|
|
William Howard Prince
St George - As a family, we lovingly acknowledge the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, William Howard Prince, 78, on Nov. 15, 2019. Following a courageous battle with a two-year struggle against colon cancer, he returned home to his loving Heavenly Father and Savior.
Bill is loved dearly and will be remembered by all for his tenacity, humor, and positive outlook on life's difficulties. He will also be remembered for his undying love for his family; especially his wife Judy, his soul mate of 54 years. We are not ready to let him go—He will be sorely missed by many.
Bill was born on August 4, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA to John and Myrtle Prince. He grew up in Westchester, CA. He enjoyed his days as a surfer boy living next to the beach driving around in his 57' Chevy. In 1962, Bill was called to serve a mission to the Eastern States for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bill was introduced to Wallstreet and the New York Stock Exchange which inspired his career to become a stockbroker. After his mission, Bill attended BYU and met Judy Randall; and yes, it was "Love at First Sight!" Bill and Judy dated for 3 months and fell madly in love. They were sealed June 26, 1965, in the Mesa, AZ Temple.
Bill and Judy's main goal in life was to make every day exciting, full of chaos, meaning and purpose with a large family of 12 children. Bill would do anything in his power to bring joy and happiness into the lives of his children; providing the necessities of life and those things that would be for their growth and development. He gave his children complete independence with great expectations.
Bill was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A few of his callings include Stake High Council from 2004-2008; High Priest, Sunday School, Primary, and Nursery teacher.
Bill was a fighter and truly had a love for life. He had the ability to lift those he crossed paths with and leave them in awe with his indescribable passion for living. Even in his final moments he fought to his very last breath to stay by his wife's side. He is an amazing example for his children to follow and all those that knew him. Loved ones will always remember him as they listen to his favorite song "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.
Bill is survived by: His wife Judith Randall Prince, his brother Doug Prince and sister Kathy (Tim) Vest. Children: Patricia (Jason) Mozingo, Sherri (Dan) Rubendall, John (Susan) Prince, William (Heather) Prince, Rebecca (John) Petersen, Bert (Tonia) Prince, Jennifer (John) Dougherty, Christina (Ryan) West, Jackson (Flavia) Prince, Cynthia Prince, Tiffany Prince, Pamela (Brian) Nielsen - and 25 Grandchildren.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George for their expertise and compassionate care—especially Dr. Derrick Haslem and Celeste Adams. The family would also like to thank the staff and doctors at Dixie Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held in St. George, UT on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 am prior to services. All services will be held at the Green Valley 3rd Ward at 1282 West 500 South Circle, Saint George, UT 84770. Arrangements are under the direction of Hughes Mortuary. Please visit our website at www.hughesmortuary.com for his full obituary as well as condolences and remarks.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019