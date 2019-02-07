|
William J. Johnson
Paragonah - William J. Johnson "Bill" was happily reunited with loved ones on the other side of the veil on February 4, 2019. Bill was born in Panguitch, Utah December 28, 1931, as the fourth of six children. He was married for sixty years to his wife Raelynn.
Bill graduated from Panguitch High School where he excelled in sports, and then was drafted into the Army. Bill was sent to Korea and served for two years as a pole lineman building the communication between troops. For his service he was awarded the Bronze service star, the United Nations Service medal, among other commendations.
Bill learned to work hard early with many chores ranging from herding cows, making soap with his mother, and doing a paper route. This hard working spirit coupled with his sense of humor made him exceptional in his career as an electro-maintenance mechanic and supervisor for the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).
In 1958 while working in Bryce Canyon, he won the heart of Raelynn LeFevre and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada and later sealed in the St. George Temple. Bill's work took them many places to raise their family, Curt and Joni. While in Worland, Wyoming their son William Kent was born and passed away as an infant. The family enjoyed their time in Worland, but Bill always knew he would have to bring Raelynn back to Utah, so upon retiring they settled in the small town of Paragonah.
In retirement Bill most enjoyed his time camping with family and his dogs. He had a great talent for fine wood-working and mechanics. While in Paragonah Bill continued serving others on multiple boards and as a "handyman." Bill's capacity to tell a story entertained all his family and friends.
He is survived by: his wife Raelynn; son Curt (Melody); daughter Joni (Phil); grandson Scotty Johnson; granddaughter Kasiah Brinkerhoff; along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his entire birth family; his son William Kent; and grandsons Woody and Phillip Kent Brinkerhoff.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Paragonah LDS cultural hall. Interment with military honors will be held in Panguitch, Utah at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStg.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019