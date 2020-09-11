William John Whatcott
St. George - April 16, 1933 - September 5, 2020
William John Whatcott, 87, passed away on September 5, 2020, from natural causes. He was born April 16, 1933, to Lenox Irvin and Martha Marie Nelson Whatcott in Lynndyl, Utah.
He grew up in Kanosh and Lynndyl, Utah and attended Delta High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
In 1953, John married Connie Rae McIntosh of Fillmore, Utah, in the Manti Temple. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Utah State University, played football and baseball and was chosen the Outstanding Athlete, in addition to graduating with a bachelor's degree in History.
After playing professional baseball with the New York Yankees organization, John returned to Utah State, completed his Master's degree, and then taught and coached at the high school and college level in Wyoming, Arizona, and Utah. He was the Principal of Huber Junior High and Douglas High School in Douglas, Arizona, and the Principal of Dixie and Pine View High Schools, and East Elementary in St. George, Utah until his retirement.
John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Bishop, Stake Presidency, Mission President, Temple worker and Sealer. His and Connie's love for Jesus Christ led them to serve several missions to the Philippines, Nauvoo, Illinois, Washington DC, and the St. George temple.
John is survived by his children: Skip (Meredith) of Gilbert, AZ, Bob (Deana) of St. George, UT, Jill (Jeff) McMullin of Gilbert, AZ, Darin (Janelle) of Council Bluffs, IA, Angie (Craig) Blackham of Vernal, UT; sister-in-law Charlotte; 25 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sweetheart Connie, his parents, brothers Carl, Garth, Darold, and sisters Iva and Clea.
The family would like to thank Dr. Doug Callahan for his kindness and concern for Dad, and the staff of Encompass Health for providing hospice care: Kurt, Carla, Mark, Josie, and Ginger.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, from 6 - 8 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.
Due to the current protocols related to Covid-19, a funeral service will be held for family members on Friday, Sept. 18. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.
