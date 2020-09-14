William Larry Topham
Cedar City - William Larry Topham, 65, passed away September 11,2020 in his home in Cedar City, UT. He was born July 2, 1955 in Richfield, UT to Bill and Marcille Topham. Larry grew up in Cedar City where he graduated from Cedar High School and attended SUU (SUSC). He was married and sealed to his Sunshine on April 16, 1976 in the St. George Temple. Together they had 4 children.
In his spare time, he enjoyed being in the outdoors which included camping, hunting, fishing, golfing, riding motorcycles and enjoying time with his family and friends. Shortly after college he worked with his father where they ran the Miller High Life distributorship in Southern Utah. During this time, he made many friends on the various routes he worked.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill & Marcille Topham, Sister Claudia Topham, Father in-law Kenyon Parry, niece Rebecca Sullivan and great niece Elliot Jai Sullivan Alston.
The family would like to thank Ethan Bunker and the staff of Sun Tree Home & Hospice. The kids would also like to thank our mother for her countless hours and sacrifice helping Dad.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, Utah) with a viewing on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Livestream of funeral will be available at https://www.facebook.com/southernutahmortuary/live
