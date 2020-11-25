William Nathaniel Nordstrom
St. George - William Nordstrom, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1938 in Moorhead, MN to the parents of Ronald and Violet Nordstrom. He married Linda Lee Cunnington. They were married in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 1967.
Bill was raised in Moorhead, MN and Fargo, ND until he left for college. He loved to garden and at an early age, he and his sister would go around and sell vegetables to the neighbors. At sixteen he bought a popcorn stand next to the local DQ and with that success he was able to buy his first car, which began his career in sales of all nature. He truly was an entrepreneur from a young age. He served in the Air National Guard for six years after which he moved to Central City, Colorado and opened a shoe and spudnut store and later a successful fencing and landscaping company. Later in life he and Linda moved to Arizona where he designed and developed a small mountain subdivision. His first love was his wife Linda and three girls and waited nineteen years to get his first son Todd followed by 2 more Jon and Ken. Bill loved to be in nature, painting and creating flower arrangements with items from nature were two of his greatest pastimes. He had a gregarious and loving personality. All he met were his friends.
He is survived by his wife: Linda Nordstrom; his three daughters Kimberly Staheli (Todd), St. George, UT; Katherine Follett(Jon), Semi Valley, CA; Karolyn Bowlby (Kenneth), Mesa, AZ. 13 grandchildren Christopher Follett, Afton Balderree(Tanner), Conner Follett (Taylor), Zachary Staheli (Angela), Colton Follett, William Bowlby (Emily), Emily Steele (Peter), Harrison Bowlby and 4 great grandchildren: Paige, Owen, Adilynn and Wallace as well as his Sister JoAnn Schroeder, Hitterdal, MN.
Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com
by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Metcalf Mortuary 288 W. St George Blvd, St. George, UT 84770 where a visitation will be held, prior to services, from 1:30-2:30 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com