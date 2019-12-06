|
William Ralph Summers
St. George, Utah - Ralph passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born in a small town near St. Louis, Missouri on March 8, 1928. He married Arlene Elder in March of 1951, they have two sons.
Ralph attended High School at Central High in St. Louis. He served in the Army during the Korean War 1951-1953.
He attended Washington University in St. Louis, receiving a B.S. degree in Engineering in 1956. After graduation Ralph joined Crown Zellerbach, a large paper manufacturer on the west coast. After spending his first few years as a Plant Engineer he was promoted to Production Manager of a failing plant in Antioch, CA. He turned the plant into a profitable operation during the next two years. In 1970 Ralph was promoted to Regional Manager for 6 plants in the Eastern Region of the U.S. In 1977 he was promoted to V.P. of Manufacturing for The Container Division consisting of 16 converting plants and two small paper mills. In 1979 he was promoted to V.P. and General Manager of the division.
In 1983 he took early retirement and he and Arlene moved to Santa Rosa, CA. They enjoyed 9 years playing golf, tennis and traveling with friends. During 1993 while traveling they discovered St. George and after visiting a number of times they decided to move here. Joining Bloomington Country Club again enjoying golf, tennis and traveling with many friends of Bloomington.
Ralph is survived by his wife Arlene, two sons; Robert (Linda) and William and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward and two sisters, Louise Short and Virginia Bray.
Private services are scheduled. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his wife and sons. Rest in peace.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019