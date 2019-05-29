|
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
William Roy Benson Jr.
St. George, Utah - William Roy Benson, Jr., a man who towered in the lives of all who loved him, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 83 years young. He was a strong vital man right up to his untimely end. Roy was born on April 26, 1936 in San Diego, California to parents William Roy and Klea Gunn Benson. His mother had been ill and they decided to travel from their home in Parowan, Utah to California for his birth because of the better medical facilities at the time. He was the youngest of 7 children with 5 brothers: Lynn, Shell, Chester, Ralph, and Gene, and one sister, Mary Abbott. Together they lived a happy life in Parowan until the sudden, unexpected death of his mother. Roy was 10 years old and deeply grieved by her loss, from which he never fully recovered. In the aftermath, he was shuffled between his older brothers for a time before settling with his brother Lynn in San Diego. While Lynn provided him with the best home he could, he had a job that demanded his time during the day. So, Roy spent many long unattended days wandering the beaches and streets of San Diego. It was then that he added the ocean and city of San Diego to the mountains of Utah as places he would love his entire life. In his adulthood he would spend many summers vacationing with his family in Southern California at the tide pools, beaches, Sea World, Zoo, and deep-sea fishing. We think too, it was there that he must have developed his mastery of peaceful solitude; though that is probably not how grandma would describe it.
After a few years he returned to his hometown of Parowan where he attended high school and met his sweetheart Jacqueline. Jackie fell in love with him, as did her mother Zelma who basically adopted and took him in. It wasn't long before they were "married." At 16 years old their parents' permission to wed was required. Roy's dad, completely and unreasonably, insisted that at their tender age they were too young to marry. Jackie's parents, Ivan and Zelma, were undeterred. Perhaps they gave their permission a little too freely than would be acceptable today. They whisked their daughter and soon to be son-in-law off to Pioche, Nevada away from anyone who knew Roy Sr. There, with their accomplice Grant Edwards pretending to be Roy's dad, they gave their permission and Roy and Jackie were officially, illegally married on March 1, 1953.
After high school, while raising his family, Roy attended college at SUSC where he studied chemistry and engineering. It was at this time that he also began his career with US Steel. If there were a list of the hardest working, most responsible and dedicated men who've ever lived, he would undoubtedly be near the top. He worked relentlessly, led by example from the front and was always in the trenches when it mattered in whatever job he undertook. After 40 years he retired from US Steel where he was a chemist and eventual manager of multiple mines from Iron Mountain in Cedar City to Kegley Quarry in Santaquin, Utah. At his retirement he was recognized for his unwavering dedication and unmatched hard work and the fact that through his entire 40-year career he did not take a single sick day. In addition, he served on the city council of Parowan, as a police officer and held many positions in his role as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After his retirement from US Steel, he worked a
variety of jobs including driving truck, environmental impact investigator, safety manager, woodworking for his grandson and numerous others right up to the end. In truth he never really retired and never slowed down, he was active until the very end.
Roy and Jackie were eventually legally married in the St. George LDS Temple on February 10, 1962. Together they have 3 daughters, Jan (Kendall) Prisbrey, Shari (Ken) Adams and Paula (Russ) Dalton, and 1 son, Michael Benson; 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren with two more and a great-great grandchild on the way. Roy adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren, from his first to the last they were all his sweethearts. He was a unique mixture of kindness and severity, patience and restlessness, strength and vulnerability, frugality and generosity and a work ethic without counterpoint. Widely known and universally respected throughout southern Utah, he was a big man in heart, soul and stature and left an indelible mark on all who knew him.
He loved the outdoors, sometimes in solitude such as hunting Little Creek Peak in his youth but also with family and friends in the mountains, lakes and rivers of Southern Utah and Alaska.
Years ago, he decided that he wanted to go fishing in Alaska every year until he died and from then on he did. He loved fishing and hunting, hiking and exploring, boating, riding ATV's and horses, sports, reading Louis L'amour, campfires and a job well done. Most of all he loved his sweetheart. For over 66 years they have stood hand in hand, in sickness and in health, loving and supporting each other in their sweet, funny, sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes knock-down drag-out way. Luckily, they had tempers to match. Roy was unwaveringly strong, patient and supportive in these last few years during his sweethearts difficult injuries, illnesses,
losses and heartache. He can rest assured that we will take care of her with the same love and patience he showed. He was a wonderful example of hard work, integrity, service, spirituality and love for all of us. He is survived by his sweet wife, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his brother Ralph. He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the LDS Church on 200 West 500 North, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Church from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Church prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Paragonah City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 29, 2019
