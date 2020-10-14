1/1
William Scott (Bill) Magruder
William (Bill) Scott Magruder

St. George - William (Bill) Magruder passed away on October 10, 2020 in his home in St. George following his battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Melissa Huff, and grandson, River from California. He leaves a sister, Nancy Canada from California and a brother, Daniel Magruder of Florida. He also leaves four stepchildren and four step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

William was born in Moline, Illinois on August 5, 1950. He grew up in Garden Grove, California from the age of fourteen. William married his high school sweetheart, Georgiana Martinez after graduation and was drafted into the army where he served in Viet Nam. In 2010, his wife of forty-two years passed away.

William had a long successful career in the retail grocery industry with Smart and Final in California. He worked his way up through store manager, to district manager, finally to vice president of marketing until he retired at the age of forty-nine. For the next ten years he played bass in a band.

In 2016, William married Elizabeth Deliberto of Lancaster, California and relocated in St. George, Utah. William and Elizabeth became members of the Dixie Elks Lodge 1743 where they were elected officers. They made many good friends at the lodge and enjoyed volunteering and taking part in charitable community events.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Dixie Elks Lodge 1743 with light refreshments to follow. A graveside military ceremony will also be held at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Str. St. George, UT. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
