Wolfgang Helmut Lothar Kelm
St. George - Wolfgang Helmut Lothar Kelm, 87, passed away January 13, 2020 in Hurricane, Utah. He was born April 4, 1932 in Berlin Germany to Helmut Robert Kelm and Anita Bertha Wolcke. He married Aline Mae Vaile in the Alberta Temple in Cardston, Alberta on March 30, 1957.
Wolfgang was born a Lutheran and joined the LDS church in Berlin at age 12. When he was 17 he served a mission in East Germany. Upon his release he served as Young Men's President for the East German Mission. He then immigrated with his mother to Montreal Canada in 1952. In 1954 he moved to Calgary, Alberta, where he fell in love with Aline Mae Vaile, whom he married in 1957. In 1963 they moved to Taylorsville, Utah. There he served on two High Councils, taught many classes and was sought after as a popular fireside speaker. He worked at Don Blair Photography in Murray for 31 years until his retirement in 1994. They then moved to Kanab for seven years and later to Hurricane for 18 years. In their retirement, Wolf and Aline served for 19 years in the St. George Temple. Among his many interests, Wolf enjoyed 62 years of marriage, opera music, and travel, including multiple trips to Europe and many LDS history sites, especially Nauvoo.
He is survived by his children: Orlando René (Tonia) Kelm, Trisha Eastman, Eldon Jared (Wendi), Nolan Warren (Misty); 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and sister: Gisela Ulhstein.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Hurricane 22 Ward LDS Chapel, 642 North 2850 West, Hurricane, Utah 84737. Visitation will be from 12:45pm until 1:45pm prior to services at the same location. Immediately following the funeral service, interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery at 255 E. 600 N., Hurricane, Utah.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McMillan Mortuary 435-688-8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020