Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
259 West 200 North
St. George - Yolanda Hernandez, 93, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born September 18, 1925 in Honduras.

Yolanda is survived by her daughters: Edna "Rita" (Dr. Ken) Cohen, Olga (Dr. Leonard) Smith, and Iris Gonzalez; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her mother, Angelina Gutierrez; husband, Victor Hernandez; and her son, Victor Hernandez.

A vigil will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 West 200 North. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 23, 2019
