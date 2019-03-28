|
|
Zachary Sizemore
Cedar City - Zachary Sizemore, beloved son, brother, and friend; passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 25, 2019. He was born on February 3, 2002 in Cedar City, Utah.
At eight months old, Zachary was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, participating in the activities of young men his age.
Zachary was a junior at Canyon View High School. Although confined to a wheelchair, he made friends easily. He possessed a sweet spirit that naturally drew others to him. He found joy in seeking out and visiting with friends and strangers alike, peers as well as adults. He enjoyed a cadre of female students who had bonded with him in elementary school. He particularly loved girls who wore crazy socks and slid across the floor while he watched. While in high school, Zachary played percussion instruments in the band. Zachary enjoyed playing video games. He particularly liked to play Super Smash Bros. Brawl on his Wii. He was fascinated with cars of all types, keys, and airplanes. He loved to discuss cars with others. He would ask what kind of car they drove, the year it was made, and ask to see the keys. He loved cats, funny TV shows, and videos on Youtube.
Zachary, so beloved by all who knew him, will be missed.
He is survived by his parents, Will and Malinda; brothers, Ethan and Connor, Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with a viewing on Friday, March 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and March 30 from 12:00 to 1:30 PM. All services will be held at the Old Farm Ward, 3575 North Minersville Highway in Cedar City. Interment will be in Cedar city Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019