Zeke Whitaker
Eden - Colin "Zeke" Whitaker, age 64 passed away May 3rd 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born September 3, 1954 in Brigham City Utah, Son of loving parents Shirley Whitaker and Idella B Whitaker. He was raised in Brigham City, with 4 older siblings. He attended public schools and developed a love for building and construction. Being a Whitaker, building was something that came to him naturally. His education brought him to Salt Lake City where he attended Salt Lake Community College.
He traveled with NorthStar Construction, domestic and internationally taking him to Saudi Arabia and all over the U.S. He devoted the last 26 years of his career to Autoliv where he led the facilities maintenance team of the Brigham City plant up until his retirement in 2015. He was a passionate builder and when he wasn't working you could find him on the Golf Course with his good friend Tom Christopher. He enjoyed hiking, biking, skiing, fishing and being with his family and many friends in Eden and St. George spending weekends over the grill barbecuing.
Colin was a resident of Mantua, Utah for over 20 years. Where he spent his time with his dog Lilly and tending to his property.
Throughout his life his defining characteristics was his loving, caring and ambitious hard-working attitude. In challenging times, he displayed courage, resulting in toughness and determination that served him very well when facing adversity. He was funny and his wit was a constant entertainment for his family, he would often joke about how he met his Wife Kristin (Hinckley) Whitaker on Farmersonly.com, because they had so many animals together it only made sense this is how they should have met.
Among many of his achievements in life, one of his highest achievements was being an incredible father to his daughters:
First born Nicole Marie Whitaker, daughter of Zeke Whitaker and Mary E. Hazelton (Rust), wife of 7 years.
Second born Charlotte Ann Brailsford, youngest born Robyn Della Whitaker, daughters of Zeke Whitaker and Debora Church, wife of 4 years.
Step Son Evyn Micheal Yeager, son of Kristin Whitaker.
He was surrounded by his daughters whom he raised to be strong women, with a great deal of love and support and let's be honest a handful of patience.
After many years of hard work, he then began his journey into retirement. He then found the love of his life Kristin (Hinckley) Whitaker where they joined their lives together moving to Eden Utah. They were blessed with many animals on the Eden ranch including many horses and cats and their little dog Mystery. They became snowbirds and split their time between St. George and Eden. On April 27th 2016 Kristin and Zeke became husband and wife.
The family wishes to express profound gratitude to those friends and family members who were so generous and kind during the family's time of bereavement. You are each an angel and so dearly appreciated. A great thanks to Intermountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Intermountain Foundation Homecare & Hospice, 11520 S Redwood Road, South Jordan UT 84095 or online at www.FoundationForHomecare.org.
Preceded in death by Father, Shirley Kay Whitaker; Mother, Idella B Whitaker; Brother, Ward Whitaker; Nephew, Danny Crockett.
Survived by Wife, Kristin Whitaker; Daughters, Nicole Marie Whitaker, Charlotte Ann Brailsford (Scott), Robyn Della Whitaker. Siblings, Roger Whitaker (Marie), Ryan Bush (Michail), Kristine Crockett (Dave), Ivan Whitaker (Leanna); Grandchildren, Mayson Brailsford, Kylee Poll, Alexis Poll, Ethan Poll and by numerous Nieces and Nephews.
A memorial service will be held at The Barn Golf Club, 305 West Pleasant View Drive, Pleasant View, Utah 84414, on Thursday, May 9th 2019, at 2:00pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 7, 2019