Zoe Leone Palmer Petty
Zoe Leone Palmer Petty passed away on the morning of November 16, 2019, after a long life brimming with compassion, kindness, poise, and grace. Born on January 9, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah, Zoe Leone grew up in a family full of love and complete support as the sixth of seven children in the family of Leo and Irene Palmer. She remained close to her siblings and their families throughout their lives.
On September 5th 1961 Zoe Leone married William Clayton Petty in the St. George Temple. They have loved and adored each other for over 58 years and look forward to eternity together. They had seven children who were the light of Zoe Leone's life: Mason (Kathleen), Yvonne (Jon Conder), Kendall (Amy), Valerie (Ron Dean), Craig (Christina), Ember (Eric Lunt), and Laura (Boyd Barney). Zoe Leone and Clayton have 25 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Zoe Leone has instilled in her descendants a love for one another and a desire to serve. The most important things to her are her faith and her family.
Zoe Leone loved serving and being involved with her community, school, and church. Growing up, she learned a love for the arts, especially dance; she was an accomplished dancer. While a student at Cedar High School she was involved in many activities, including being editor of the school newspaper, dancing in and organizing many assemblies, orchestra; and she was voted "Girl of the Year" by her peers. She loved working at Zion National Park for 2 summers. She won the Elk's scholarship and went to the College of Southern Utah, earning an Associate of Science degree. She was chosen as Miss C.S.U. by the faculty of the College of Southern Utah. Zoe Leone also spent much of her life serving her church in a variety of callings, including Relief Society president. She served in the Kenya Nairobi Mission with Clayton, and then they spent seven years on another mission leading neonatal resuscitation trainings for midwives, nurses and doctors in countries across Africa and the Middle East. Many times, those trips involved perils and challenges which she met with bravery and a sense of adventure. Zoe Leone and Clayton traveled the world but Zoe Leone's favorite places have always been Navajo Lake, Cedar City, Hawaii, Zion National Park, and anywhere her family is gathered. Zoe Leone was gracious and kind to all she met. She'll be remembered for her kind, sweet, lovely smile.
Funeral services for Zoe Leone will take place on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church at 520 So. 1100 W. A visitation and greeting will precede this at 9:30 A.M. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery.
