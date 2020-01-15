Dominican Sister of Peace Adrian Marie Hofstetter, OP, 100, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, died on Jan. 9, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky.
Sr. Adrian is survived by one brother, Rev. Robert Hofstetter.
Sr. Adrian has chosen to donate her body to science.
A remembrance service begins at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial in St. Catharine Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Adrian's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 15, 2020