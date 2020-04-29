Albert Lee Harris, Sr., age 82, of the Sharpsville Community of Washington County, passed away at 4:04 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home after an illness.
A native of Casey County, he was born on March 28, 1938, to the late Leo Bert and Stella Maxine Lanham Harris.
He was a retired major with the Lexington Fire Department and a member of the Emulation Masonic Lodge # 688 F & AM at Sharpsville in Washington County.
Preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Angela Barnes.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Hillard Harris; a son, Albert Lee Harris, Jr. (Chrissy) of Willisburg; three daughters, Barbara Barnes (Mike) of Lawrenceburg, Cathy Vest (Rob) of Piqua, Ohio and Melinda Gray (Brian) of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three sisters, Alene McClain (Roy) of Georgetown, Janet Lowery (James) of Lawrenceburg; June Ann Kirkpatrick (William Burkhead) of Bloomfield and a close family friend, Vicky Watts of Vienna, Virginia.
A graveside service was held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 24 at the Lanhamtown Cemetery with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, officiating.
Burial was in the Lanhamtown Cemetery in Casey County.
Serving as pallbearers were Albert Harris, Jr., Mike Barnes, Brian Gray, Rob Vest, Rob Vest, II, Ryan Vest, Kyle Harris and Cody Harris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Emulation Lodge #688, c/o David Scrogham, 103 Alta Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 29, 2020