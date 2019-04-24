Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Sidney Medley. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Sidney Medley, 79, of Booker Road, Springfield, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 21, 1939, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Johnson and Anna Rheudell Johnston Medley; two grandsons, Preston Medley, July 5, 2000, and Paul Borders Jr., April 30, 2018; a great grandchild, Elena Nicole Medley; a brother, Thomas R. "Dickey" Medley and three sisters, Helen Stoll, Victoria Edwards and Peggy Wimsatt.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a farmer, had worked as a stock picker at Ford Motor Co. Kentuckly truck plant in Louisville for 23 years, and had worked as a engineer inspector for Mayes, Sudderth & Etheredge, Inc. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mitzi Hardin Medley of Springfield; two sons, David Medley of Botland and Sidney Medley Jr. of Springfield; four daughters, Cathy (Daryn) Hall of Underwood, Indiana, Angela Medley-Mattingly of Springfield, Julie (William) Reed and Heather (George) Malakas all of Louisville; two brothers, Benny Medley of Lebanon and Fred (Frances) Medley of Calvary; three sisters, Barbara Jeanette Aronhime and Norma (Dale) Leachman all of Louisville and Rose Marylyn (Teddy) Boone of Springfield. Nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Cremation followed services.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Michael, Wyatt, Tristan, Dallas and Landon Medley and Steven Malakas.

Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 24, 2019

